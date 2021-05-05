KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Beautiful weather through the weekend with rain chances next week

While we’re getting a fairly needed reprieve from all of the rain that we got over the last week, we’ve got more rain chances heading our way by early next week and another cold front to cool us off as well.

Tonight: Cool/borderline chilly temps prevail again as lows get down into the low to mid 50s. Winds will stay light at around 5 to 15 mph with clear skies remaining as well.

Thursday: We’ve got a copy-cat day ahead! Very similar to Wednesday, high temps will climb maybe a tad higher to around the 80 degree mark in the afternoon hours. Winds stay calm at around 5 to 15 mph with sunny skies all day again!

Future Weather Discussion: Calm and comfortable weather will continue to grace the Big Country through the weekend. Mother’s Day is looking to be on the warm/hot and sunny side so if you’ve got outdoor plans just expect to need some sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for a while! A cold front and rain chances will move in by Monday of next week and could more storms to the area as well.