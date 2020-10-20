KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Big swings in temperatures expected over the next five to seven days

If you’re like me, you like the cold/cool a lot more than warm/hot temperatures. Well, the good news is we’ve got a mix of both in store for the next several days. A pair of cold fronts is on the way, and with them, potentially close to freezing temperatures are possible by early next week.

Tonight: No surprises here! Low temperatures are staying in the 50s and 60s overnight. Winds will stay a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph with clear, starry skies expected.

Wednesday: We’re a little over halfway through our warmer and more consistent weather pattern this week. High temperatures will hover in the mid 80s all afternoon with a solid breeze of around 10 to 20 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Skies will be sunny all day with just a few clouds in the area.

Future Weather Discussion: Where to start.. Our first cold front is expected Thursday night/Friday morning and will really bring in a pleasant end to the week with Friday and Saturday’s high temps hovering in the 60s and 70s. After that, a brief warm up on Sunday before the floor falls out from beneath us and our temperatures tank as we move into Monday and next week. This could also bring us a brush with freezing temperatures Monday night as well. We could also see/experience rain chances over the weekend and as temperatures fall which, if it gets cold enough and conditions line up perfectly, could even lead to some potential frozen precip for parts of the Big Country.

Now it’s still VERY early to be able to accurately nail down potential precip/low temperatures for next week, but getting a word out at least about some fairly extreme chill by next week is worth the early update!