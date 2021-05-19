KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Brief break from the rain tomorrow

Most of the Big Country was quiet today aside from a couple areas of storms that lingered in our southern and northern counties earlier. Rain chances are drying up for tomorrow but will resume for some by Friday, through the weekend and even into next week.

Tonight: A little on the cooler and humid side as low temps could dip down into the upper 50s. Winds relax as we move into the overnight hours with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies persisting.

Thursday: A beautiful and pleasant day is on the way! High temps will remain in the 70s and potentially lower 80s. Winds are going to stay less than 10 mph most of the day with skies expected to clear up a bit throughout the day time hours.