KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Chillier tomorrow with more seasonal temps by the weekend!

With a warm start to the week and a seasonal middle, we do have a cooler day tomorrow before we warm back up to the 60s and 70s by the weekend.

Tonight: Chilly temps settle in overnight as most of the Big Country dips down into the mid 30s for most of the area. Winds will calm down to less than 10 mph with cloud cover moving in as well.

Thursday: We’re going to stay pretty chilly most of the day in the 40s throughout the afternoon. Winds will relax to around 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances will kick in by the afternoon as we will be picking up a 30% chance throughout the day heading into the afternoon. We could see some storms as well as just light rain showers.

Future Weather Discussion: The full effects of today’s cold front won’t really be felt until Thursday, where high temps could struggle to even make it to the 40s for some. Rain chances will also move in throughout the afternoon hours. We are expecting a quick warm up by the weekend and early next week, with more rain chances Sunday/Monday of next week.