KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Continuing our hot and dry streak!

September is supposed to be a month of change as we head into the end of Summer and start of Fall, but so far, we’ve just seen more hot and dry weather to kick off the month!

Tonight: A pretty seasonal night is heading our way tonight! Low temps are going to dip into the low to mid 70s mostly, with light winds around 5 to 15 mph. Expect clear skies all night.

Thursday: Afternoon high temps are going to climb back into the mid to maybe some upper 90s for most of the Big Country. All in all, it’ll be a pretty pleasant day except for the hours surrounding the hottest temps! Winds are staying light around 5 to 15 mph with more clear and sunny skies.

Future Weather Discussion: Unfortunately, even in the extended discussion, we don’t have many changes in store. High pressure is the name of the game as we head into the rest of this week and weekend, but that will weaken as we move closer to next week, allowing temperatures to relax into the mid 90s again for parts of next week. No major cold fronts, no major rain events for the next seven days.