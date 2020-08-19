KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Daily rain chances continue into the weekend ahead!

Depending on just how much and and how much cloud cover we see throughout the next few days we could see temps at times top out in just the upper 80s for some of the Big Country, including tomorrow!

Tonight: Scattered rain and storm chances are expected to linger into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Low temperatures are expected to dip for some into the upper 60s but mostly lower 70s.

Thursday: We’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms throughout the first half of the day, with rain chances expected to end by the late afternoon and early evening hours. High temps will fluctuate depending on where rainfall and cloud cover forms, and could range anywhere from the mid 80s to the mid 90s in the afternoon hours.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances will continue for the next several days ahead. While we aren’t expecting widespread heavy rainfall, even some extra cloud cover and light to moderate rainfall will help keep afternoon temperatures in the seasonal range and 90s in general.