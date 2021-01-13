KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Gusty winds take over tomorrow across the area

Today was a little on the breezy and warm side. Tomorrow will still be warm but winds will become gusty as we move into the afternoon hours.

Tonight: Another cold and calm night ahead as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds stay calm with clear skies sticking around as well.

Thursday: High temps will again reach back into the 50s, fueled by strong winds as high as 30 to 35 mph throughout the afternoon hours. Skies will remain sunny all day! A weak to moderate cold front will pass through in the evening that will start to calm the winds down heading into Thursday night.

Future Weather Discussion: A pair of cold fronts are on the way with the first arriving tomorrow evening and the second over the weekend. Neither of these will be “extreme” in the sense that we aren’t expecting any precip and temperatures will only drop around 5 to 10 degrees from the previous day. We’re expecting mostly 50s and upper 40s for the next 5 to 7 days.