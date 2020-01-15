KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Here come the rain chances and cooler weather!

As we head into the second half of the week, we’re heading into a rather active, wet and colder pattern for the Big Country.

Tonight: We’re expecting an overnight cold front to sweep through the Big Country tonight. With it, we’re introducing scattered to widespread rain chances for the Big Country. Overnight lows are going to start to fall into the 40s by Thursday morning, so you’ll want either a warm rain coat or a jacket and an umbrella if you’ll be up late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Thursday: A VERY different day is heading our way. First things first, rain chances will persist throughout the entire day for most, if not all, of the Big Country. It could get very heavy at times or just a persistent drizzle at others, but be ready for a wet Thursday. High temperatures are going to top out in the morning hours in the low 40s and drop as cold as the upper 30s throughout the afternoon hours. Winds will stay manageable with gusts around 25 mph at times, but pair that with the rain and colder temps and that’s a recipe to stay inside as much as you can!

Future Weather Discussion: As we move further into January, it’s going to be more likely we start to see some kind of Wintry-type weather kick in. That start tonight with our first of two cold fronts coming through. This one will introduce widespread rain showers and some storms that could drop over an inch of rain across much of the Big Country. Temps will be up and down through Sunday before we settle into the upper 40s mostly as we head into next week. Rain chances are going to fall off by Friday evening along our second cold front that will push through and clear out the rain and skies.