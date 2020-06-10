KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Hot weather is sticking around!

KTAB Your Weather Authority
As we head into the middle of June and closer to the start of summer, we’re looking ahead to more summer-like temperatures sticking around as well.

Tonight: A pretty cool night is on the way with overnight lows dropping down again into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will relax as well.

Thursday: We’re continuing to warm up from that cold front Monday night. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer than Wednesday getting back into the mid 90s mostly. Winds will stay breezy like today around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure is settling in across the Big Country for the next week or so at least. We’re 10 days out from the start of Summer and I’m expecting summer-like weather to stick around until then, with triple digits getting ever closer.

