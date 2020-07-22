KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: More rain, seasonal temperatures in the forecast

We finally got a wet July day today! Abilene and many of the surrounding communities across the Big Country have seen rain both today and yesterday as well.

Tonight: A quiet and mild night is sticking around, with high humidity levels and temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. Winds will relax to around 5 to 15 mph all night.

Thursday: As we move into the second half of the week we’re gearing up for more warm and seasonal weather in the afternoon hours. High temps will reach back into the mid 90s mostly, with more scattered and isolated showers and storms expected throughout the day. Keep your umbrellas handy!

Future Weather Discussion: As we move ahead into the rest of the week and weekend, rain chances looking like they’ll be slimmer and slimmer unfortunately. The reason for this is due to the low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico tracking further south, expected to impact more South and Central Texas than West/North Texas. This is a fluid situation and will likely continue to change over the next few days as the system approaches.