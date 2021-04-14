KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: More showers and storms ahead

As we move further into this second week of April we’re continuing to see more potential rain chances for the Big Country!

Tonight: Mild temperatures will persist as we settle down into the 50s overnight. Winds will stay on the calmer side at around 5 to 15 mph and skies remain cloudy.

Thursday: Most of the Big Country has picked up a Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. I’m expecting mostly a hail and straight-line wind threat from some of the storms. High temps will climb back into 50s and lower 60s only again so grab that jacket and umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow!

Future Weather Discussion: We’re continuing our wet and cloudy streak at least until Friday. Most of the area should see at least a little rain tomorrow, with those seeing the stronger storms grabbing a lion’s share of the rain at times. Temperatures will stay cool at least through the weekend and begin to warm up a bit through next week.