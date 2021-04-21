KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Much warmer weather is heading our way

After tomorrow, high temps will stay in the 70s and 80s and even approach the 90 degree mark at times next week.

Tonight: Chilly, but nowhere near freezing as low temps dip down into the low to mid 40s. Winds stay fairly relaxed at less than 15 mph with skies staying on the partly to mostly cloudy side.

Thursday: Don’t expect much change to temperatures or cloud cover between Wednesday and today. High temps will generally stay in the 50s and 60s again with clouds remaining mostly intact and overcast at times. We could see a few stray showers grace the area but generally not much is expected from anything today.

Future Weather Discussion: Better and badder rain chances move in Friday. A more typical rain event with a dry line and cold front will be setting up as early as Friday morning and last through the afternoon hours. Currently we’ve got a marginal risk for severe weather for our central counties and a slight risk for the eastern half of the Big Country. That’s subject to change but it appears right now that the eastern half of the Big Country has the best chances of rain and storms. Temperatures spike up into the 70s and even 80s already by Friday ahead of our next cold front by Saturday.