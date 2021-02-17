KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: One more freezing day before

One more day. One more day of freezing temperatures and then we are finally going to get some warmer and thawing weather for the foreseeable future. I hope you’re staying warm out there, especially those of you who have not had power for days now.

Tonight: Frigid temps stick around as most of the area drops down into the upper single digits and low teens. Winds will remain on the breezier side at around 10 to 20 mph with more possible light flurries extending into the overnight hours.

Thursday: I wish I had better new for today, but temperatures will remain below freezing for the entire Big Country again. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 20s with a wind chill of single digits expected. It’ll be very similar to Wednesday, with small flurries possible throughout the day with no accumulation expected.

Future Weather Discussion: Thankfully, and finally, I can say we’re breaking above the freezing mark for the first time in 9 days for most of the area on Friday. This will be the first of what’s looking like a rather promising warming streak back into the 50s and 60s over the weekend and mostly 60s for next week as well.