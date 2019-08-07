KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Our hot streak continues…

Rounding out the middle of the week and we’ve got more of the same in store with that heat wave not budging an inch.

Tonight: Low temps are going to bottom out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our winds are going to ramp up a little bit to a stronger breeze around 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: One of our hottest days of the week will envelope the Big Country by the afternoon, with high temps anywhere from 103 to 106 degrees expected. Winds will stay breezy around 10 to 20 mph with mostly sunny skies all day.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure will continue to remain the dominant weather feature impacting the Big Country. This heat wave will continue well into next week and possibly even into next weekend. Slim to none rain chances with slightly breezier winds over the next few days.