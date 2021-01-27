KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Pleasant warming as we move closer to February

Gearing up for the second half of the week we won’t need an umbrella, and you might even be able to put away the coats and jackets for the afternoon hours as well!

Tonight: Chilly temps will move in overnight thanks to the cold front from last night. Low temps will drop into the freezing range of the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. for majority of the Big Country so cover those plants and pipes! Winds will relax as well allowing for the chill to settle in.

Thursday: We’re looking at a minor warm up compared to Wednesday. Instead of upper 40s and lower 50s we’ll be more in the mid to upper 50s throughout the afternoon hours. Winds will stay on the calmer side as well at less than 15 mph throughout the day. Expect some cloud cover as the day progresses.

Future Weather Discussion: Looking ahead to the rest of the week and upcoming weekend, we’ve got more pleasant afternoon and overnight temperatures heading back to the area. Widespread 60s and potentially even some 70s are expected as we move into the end of January and beginning of February. Rain chances are still pretty slim at best for the next 5 to 7 days, with a hint of a shower or two possible on Saturday.