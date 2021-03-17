KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Quieter and calmer rest of the week ahead

While tomorrow is still going to be windy, we won’t be seeing the 50+ mph gusts we’ve seen all across the Big Country so far today.

Tonight: Winds calm down to a pleasant 5 to 15 mph out of the north. Low temps are expected to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with clear skies expected.

Thursday: High temps are going to climb back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Winds however will remain on the breezier and even gusty side again as most of the Big Country could see up to 30 mph gusts throughout the day. Skies remain sunny with pleasant weather in general all day.

Future Weather Discussion: After an extremely windy and much cooler day across the Big Country we are looking at calmer and slightly warmer temps to move back in by the weekend coming up. Winds won’t be calm tomorrow as we’re still anticipating up to 30 mph gusts but it’s better than 50+. Temps return to the upper 60s and lower 70s over the weekend ahead with more rain chances by Monday of next week.