KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain chances continue with a strong cold front looming

So far, the first couple of days of Meteorological Fall and month of September have been on the more dreary and wet side. I’m not complaining by any means, as we still have some chances for rain for parts of the Big Country over the next couple of days.

Tonight: Mild temperatures will prevail in the low 70s again. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy depending on where you live.

Thursday: Another day of small rain chances are on the horizon with most of the potential rainfall down in the Heartland area in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will remain a little below seasonal in the upper 80s and some lower 90s.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances will continue into Friday this week, as tomorrow’s chances will be mostly for the Heartland, Friday’s rain chances will move back across a larger portion of the Big Country. And it’s still a ways out but it’s something worth talking about.. our first big cold front of the season! Expected sometime next Monday/Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to fall by around 15 to 20 degrees for next Wednesday at least. That would put high temps somewhere in the 60s/70s and low temps down into the 50s mostly. If these numbers stay true over the next few days, you’ll be wanting to dig out that jacket/coat earlier than expected!