KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain chances for the start of Summer?

As we move into the final days of Spring this week we’re also anticipating a few rain chances to close out the season. That and warm weather will continue as we kick off the summer season this coming Saturday.

Tonight: Mild temps will prevail with overnight lows staying in the 70s. Winds will lighten up a little bit but expect a breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all night.

Thursday: High temperatures will hit the 90s again but could vary for some across the area based on whether or not you see rain! I’m expecting a 20 to 30 percent chance of seeing some scattered to even widespread showers and some storms as we move into the afternoon/early evening hours. Winds will stay breezy around 15 to 25 mph the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re settling into an unsettled weather pattern over the next few days. Rain chances are possible through Sunday each day, mostly in the peak-heating afternoon hours each day. I am not expecting widespread thunderstorms but rather just some scattered showers and light to moderate rainfall across some of the Big Country.