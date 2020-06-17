KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain chances for the start of Summer?

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we move into the final days of Spring this week we’re also anticipating a few rain chances to close out the season. That and warm weather will continue as we kick off the summer season this coming Saturday.

Tonight: Mild temps will prevail with overnight lows staying in the 70s. Winds will lighten up a little bit but expect a breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all night.

Thursday: High temperatures will hit the 90s again but could vary for some across the area based on whether or not you see rain! I’m expecting a 20 to 30 percent chance of seeing some scattered to even widespread showers and some storms as we move into the afternoon/early evening hours. Winds will stay breezy around 15 to 25 mph the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re settling into an unsettled weather pattern over the next few days. Rain chances are possible through Sunday each day, mostly in the peak-heating afternoon hours each day. I am not expecting widespread thunderstorms but rather just some scattered showers and light to moderate rainfall across some of the Big Country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss