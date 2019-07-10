KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Slight cooldown on the way!

While the Big Country is dealing with extreme heat today, a weak cold front tonight will help cool us off for the rest of the week and part of the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: A late evening/overnight cold front will push through the area, shifting the winds to the northeast around 5 to 15 mph. We could see some scattered showers and a few storms pop up along the front at times, but I’m not expecting anything widespread. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 70s tonight.

Thursday: We’ll feel the full effects of the “not-so-hot” front from Wednesday night in the form of slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds are staying nice and light out of the northeast around 5 to 15 mph. We could see a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon/evening hours, with heat index values still reaching into the lower to mid 100° range.

Future Weather Discussion: The Tropics are heating up! Specifically the Gulf of Mexico right now. Currently just an organizing low-pressure, it is expected to develop in Tropical Storm Barry over the next couple of days, with potential of making Category 1 Hurricane status by Saturday, shortly before landfall. Latest model tracks indicate this storm making landfall somewhere in Western Louisiana on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The Big Country will likely not see any direct impact from this storm aside from an increase in moisture, some clouds and maybe a few stray showers over the weekend.