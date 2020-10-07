KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Slightly cooler rest of the week, Tropics have weakened a bit

After a series of 90 degree days across the Big Country, we’re looking at beginning to dip just below that for the next couple of days to finish out the week!

Tonight: Mild overnight temps will stick around as we stay in the 60s for the majority of the area. Winds stay light with clear skies.

Thursday: I’ve been touting “minor heat relief” coming up and here it comes! Instead of temperatures hovering around the 90 degree mark again, we’ve got mostly mid 80s expected for the afternoon hours. Winds will stay fairly light at around 5 to 15 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: As we continue to trek further into October, we’re continuing to see warmer than average temperatures stick around in this forecast. This weekend, some areas around the Big Country could reach up closer to the triple digits at times with most of us staying in the mid 90s.

Tropic Outlook: Currently we have Hurricane Delta which has undergone rapid change over the last 48 hours. Monday afternoon it was a meager Tropical Storm with around 60 mph gusts. Tuesday it strengthened into a monster Category 4 storm with upwards of 145 mph sustained wind gusts. Today, it’s back down to a Category 1 storm with sustained wind gusts of 85 mph. This storm is still tracking towards Southeast Texas and Louisiana and is expected to re-strengthen into a Category 3 storm some point before it makes landfall sometime Friday or Saturday of this upcoming weekend.