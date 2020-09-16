KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Stable and consistent weather ahead for the Big Country

Moving further into September and the rest of the week we’re keeping this gorgeous and comfortable weather with us at least for a few more days.

Tonight: Another cool and crisp night as temperatures fall around the 60 degree mark for most of the area. Winds will remain light and calm at around 5 to 10 mph generally.

Thursday: Temperatures are expected to reach back into the low to mid 80s again with some spots hitting close to 90 at times. Winds will ramp up a bit to around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph are going to be possible. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny for most of the day but expect a small chance for a few stray showers/storms to pop up throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: As Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning and has since downgraded to a Tropical Storm, all eyes are beginning to turn their attention to the disturbance in the southwestern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. There are a lot of questions and uncertainty in the model guidance with this storm as it develops over the next few days due to several factors namely – the “steering flow” that guides the hurricane is very weak and could lean a few different ways for the time being. We’ll continue to keep you up to date as we learn more.