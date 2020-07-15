KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Staying hot with a little relief from extreme temperatures on the way!

As we move ahead into the middle of July high temperatures are expected to drop day by day through the weekend and even into next week.

Tonight: Another mild night is on the way with low temps bottoming out at around the mid 70s. Winds will slow down to around 5 to 15 mph overnight.

Thursday: Another hot day is on the way with afternoon high temps expected to peak in the low to mid 100s again. While it’s not the hottest temperatures we’ve forecast recently it’s still good to air on the safe side and limit your exposure outside in the hottest hours of the afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: We’ve got a very slow and very slight cooling trend on the way. After some near record breaking temperatures earlier this week we’re expecting to return back to the 90s by the weekend and next week. Winds will relax as we move further ahead to the weekend from teh gusty/breezy winds we’ve been seeing over the last few days as well.