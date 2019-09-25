KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Staying warm and dry to finish out September!

After the welcome rainfall earlier this week and last week, we’re looking ahead to the rest of the first week of Fall and seeing more warm and relatively dry weather ahead.

Tonight: A very warm and mild night ahead for the Big Country thanks to this warm trend we’ve kept all month. Typical overnight lows are in the lower 60s. Tonight’s overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. No rain chances tonight and plenty of clear skies are on the way.

Thursday: Get ready for the hottest day of the next 7 days likely. High temps will climb back to the mid 90s for most of us which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will be a nice breeze but no strong gusts are expected.

Future Weather Discussion: Our next best rain chances will push into the Big Country Friday evening and Saturday. At the moment, the current though process is mostly isolated showers with some storms at times. Nowhere near as widespread as we had earlier this week. High temperatures are going to slooowly fall back to the upper 80s potentially by early next week, but don’t expect a major cold front in the next 7 days or so.