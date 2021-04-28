KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms beginning to fade, quieter weather for the weekend and next week

After two days of scattered to, at times, widespread severe weather we’re looking to get a break in the forecast from severe storms over the next several days. Rainfall totals across the areas that did receive rain Tuesday and last night have been generally from 3″ to 4.5″ which has caught a lot of us up on rainfall for the year.

Tonight: Storms will begin to fade into showers as we push into the overnight hours. Low temps tonight will be on the cooler side in the mid to upper 50s mostly. Rain chances persist at around 60% across the area and will continue into Thursday.

Thursday: The biggest difference between today and the last couple of days will be while yes, we’re still anticipating rain, the chances for severe weather is greatly diminishing. Scattered showers and some storms are going to be possible throughout the day, with high temps climbing only into the low to mid 70s.

Future Weather Discussion: I’m keeping a small chance of rain lingering into Friday and Saturday, but we’re mostly heading for a warmer and drier weekend ahead! High temps will climb back closer to the 90 degree mark by the start of next week, with winds also relaxing a bit for the next several days ahead.