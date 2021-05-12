KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Sunnier and warmer weather ahead!

After a series of cooler and cloudier and wetter days, we’re getting a chance to dry off a bit and warm up in a bid to make it feel more like Spring the next few days!

Tonight: Overnight lows will dip down into the cool range at the lower 50s. Winds will stay very calm at less than 15 mph with skies clearing throughout the night.

Thursday: Much calmer and much sunnier! High temps will climb into the 70s all afternoon. Winds are going to stay less than 10 mph throughout the entire day with skies varying from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny at times. No rain chances persist through the day.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re moving closer to a pretty active weather pattern for the state of Texas over the weekend and into next week. Rain chances will begin again Saturday and last through at least early next week. Some of these showers and storms could become severe at times. High temperatures will continue to climb into the 80s at least over the next several days, so if you’ve been missing the warmth of the sun, it’s coming!