KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: The heat wave continues!

If you’ve stepped outside at all at any time over the last couple of days or today you’re probably asking yourself when did the coast move to the Big Country? Believe it or not, at times today Abilene was more humid and hotter than Houston and several other areas along the Texas coast!

Tonight: Another humid and warm night as low temps stay in the 70s. Winds will relax slightly to around 10 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies.

Thursday: High temperatures will continue to creep ever closer to the century mark. Expect afternoon temps to reach around 100° with a strong wind of around 20 to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly sunny to clear all day.