KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warming temps with more rain chances ahead

After a soggy and cloudy first half of the day we’ve seen rain chances move out of the area with some spots in the Big Country even getting in on some sunshine this afternoon!

Tonight: A mild night will prevail as low temperatures only dip into the mid 40s. Winds will stay calm as around 5 to 15 mph with continuing cloudy skies.

Thursday: We continue our rain chance streak particularly in the afternoon and into the later evening hours today. High temperatures will jump into the low to mid 60s for the bulk of the Big Country with skies remaining cloudy most of the day and winds hovering around 5 to 15 mph again.

Future Weather Discussion: As we push past the second half of this week and into the weekend ahead we’re in for still mostly cloudy skies and on and off rain chances through at least Sunday. High temperatures are going to fluctuate a bit as well thanks to a cold front tomorrow night that will likely drop temps by Friday but all-in-all still a typical winter forecast ahead.