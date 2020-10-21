KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Winter is on our doorstep!

After what has felt like an extended summer with only a brief few glimpses of Fall, Winter is on its way in the form of a cold front by next week!

Tonight: Mild and humid air is going to stick around the entire Big Country as low temps bottom out in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. We should remain mostly clear with a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Another gorgeous day is in store across the area! High temps will top out in the 80s again with strong winds of around 20 to 30 mph gusts at times. We do have a slight chance of seeing a few showers and a storm or two in the later evening/overnight hours mostly north of the I-20 corridor. Skies will remain sunny through most of the day time hours.

Future Weather Discussion: This is an extremely busy forecast with some uncertainty regarding absolute low temps and exactly what kind of precip to expect next week.

First thing’s first: Our next cold front is on our doorstep heading into Friday and the weekend. This will cool us off a bit from Thursday’s high temps of the mid 80s. Our rain chances Thursday evening/night and Friday morning is actually because of this cold front passing. Winds will remain stronger in the 20 to 30 mph gust range for the next few days.

Next week: We are kicking it off with an unusually strong cold front Sunday night into Monday. This will introduce widespread showers, and likely more of a typical dreary mist/drizzle throughout the first half of the week. As far as temperatures go, we’re anticipating at least a 30° drop or more as we move from Sunday to Monday’s afternoons with high temperatures expected to top out in the 50s and 40s or even 30s. We could see our first freeze of the year early next week as well. If we reach those colder temperatures, we could also see a transition from liquid rain to some form of frozen precip across the Big Country.

It should be noted that there is still a large amount of uncertainty in exact temperatures and precip types, so while a freeze is possible, we could also remain warmer than that as well. We’ll continue to get a better picture of what to expect as we move closer to it!