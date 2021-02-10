KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Wintry blast could shatter record low temps by the weekend and next week!

After what was a beautiful and Spring-like start to the month of February, Old Man Winter has been jolted awake and is bringing cold air to the Big Country with a vengeance.

Tonight: Frigid temperatures are sticking around as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will remain a light breeze at around 10 to 15 mph which could knock wind chill temps down into the single digits at times. Expect cloudy skies and more freezing drizzle/rain to persist well into the night and tomorrow.

Thursday: Another extremely cold day with more overcast skies on the way. Temperatures are going to be staying in the 20s and 30s all day with winds staying on the lighter side at around 5 to 15 mph all day. Wind chills could reach into the single digits at times. Similar to Wednesday, expect more freezing drizzle/mist/rain throughout the day, with most of it possible in the morning hours.

Future Weather Discussion: The coldest air of this event is still ahead of us. By the weekend, HIGH temperatures are expected to stay cold enough to break our record LOW temperatures starting Saturday and lasting through early to middle of next week. For reference, our record lows for February 13th-15th is 18°. This is a highly unusual cold snap for the Big Country and much of the U.S. so bundle up, grab the heaviest and thickest coat that you have and brace yourself for even colder temperatures ahead.