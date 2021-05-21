KRBC Weekend Forecast: Cooler temps and more rain chances ahead

Pushing ahead into the second to last weekend of May we’ve got more rain chances and more cloud cover, bringing with it slightly cooler afternoon temperatures as well.

Tonight: Mild and humid as lows stay in the 60s and even lower 70s. Winds will stay slightly breezy at around 10 to 20 mph and skies will fill in a bit to partly/mostly cloudy at times.

Saturday: On and off rain and storms will push through the area throughout the daytime hours. I’m going with a 40% chance of seeing at least at some point, even if it’s mostly going to be passing showers and storms. High temps will top out around 80 degrees with a decent breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all day.

Sunday: Similar to Saturday, just not with quite as scattered shower and storm chances. A 20% chance for isolated to sometimes scattered showers and storms persists throughout the day. High temps will again generally remain around 80 degrees at the hottest in the afternoon with winds staying about as strong at around 10 to 20 mph as well.