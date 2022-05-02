Monday, May 2nd, 2022

Tonight: Cloud cover increasing as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures tonight expected tp descend into the mid 50’s. This with winds switching from the south-southwest towards the west-northwest between 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: a much cooler day thanks to the cold front with temperatures potentially being limited to the mid 60’s, with less cloud cover it will be likely that we will see afternoon highs in the 70’s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60’s.

Future Discussion: Heading into your Wednesday another round for severe weather possible across the big country. Until then temperatures will be on the rise with breezy winds. Main concerns as of this time will be large hail, heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous lightning.