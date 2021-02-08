Monday Evening Forecast: A Cooler Day Thanks to the Arctic Air from the North.

Monday, February 8th, 2021

Tonight: as the cold front moved south during the noon hour, temperatures have quickly decreased. No longer the mild day we were anticipating thanks to the front moving in quicker than planned as it stalled for only a bit to the north. Overnight low will get into the lower 30’s. So remember to protect your 3 P’s. Pets, pipes and plants [also your pants if it’s 25 degrees below zero]. Winds will be light out of the northeast around 5 mph. With cloud cover increasing throughout the night. [Freezing Fog & Freezing Drizzle could be possible close to the dawn hours into tomorrow.

Tomorrow: A cold start to Tuesday with morning low’s in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s winds will shift towards the east variable around 5 mph. Afternoon high’s are expected to reach the mid-50’s. Decreasing cloud cover will allow for temperatures to increase a bit through the day. That depending on the time it takes to clear up the cloudy conditions.

Future Discussion: Following Tuesday by Wednesday night we can expect the low pressure to bring a plunge of Arctic air down south causing the temperatures to dip into the 30’s for a high on Wednesday. A warm front from the south will bring moisture into the areas causing some precipitation chances for the Big County with some areas seeing the potential (20%) for winter precipitation in the form of sleet/freezing rain. Then, for the weekend we have a 10% chance of snow Saturday with afternoon high’s in the upper 20’s. Possible wind chill in the negatives. Sunday another 20% chance of snow late. As of now, nothing is set in stone and we will keep fine tuning the forecast. Stay tuned.