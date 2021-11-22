Monday evening forecast: a warm and spring-like day ahead

Monday, November 22nd, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected tonight with calm winds as we close out a busy start to the holiday week. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with south-southwesterly skies at 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies as cloud cover begins to increase throughout the region with afternoon highs topping out in the low 70’s with winds from the south between 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight expect temperatures to drop into the mid 50’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be on a warming trend through Wednesday with a few rain chances on Wednesday evening. Not enough to really decrease existing drought. A cold front arrives Thursday bringing sweater weather back to the big country with a few rain chances by the weekend.