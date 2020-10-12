Monday Evening Forecast: CHANGES are in the forecast as a pair of cold fronts approach the Big Country.

Monday October 12th, 2020

Tonight: After this morning’s cold front moved through the area it brought along with it lower dewpoint temperatures meaning that the air is dry. It also brought with it breezy conditions, on the other hand it left us without a drop of rain. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 50’s, so grab the blankets because we are in for cooler weather ahead.

Tomorrow: Temperatures across the region will be warming up by about 10 degrees in to the mid-upper 80’s. As you head out to vote, it will be a chill start so grab the jacket out the door and forget about it by the afternoon. With dry air the sun is able to heat up more quickly this week. However this week we have a couple of cold fronts moving into region which will bring sweater weather to some. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 60’s.

Future Discussion: As Wednesday rolls around temperatures will start to climb, looking at a few potential triple-digit areas for the big country before a cold front moves through lowering the temperatures into your Wednesday, Thursday and then again by Monday.