Monday evening forecast: closing off the year with record heat and a strong cold front to ring in 2022

Monday, December 27th, 2021

Tonight: Closing the last Monday of the year with an unseasonably warm night. Temperatures this December are on track to go down as the WARMEST ever on record. Partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows into the upper 50’s with winds from the south around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A cold front with breezy winds, existing drought and low relative humidity levels will lead to an elevated fire concern tomorrow for the big country. So make sure to give our volunteer firefighters a break this holiday season. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 70’s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40’s.

Future Discussion: RAIN chances to potentially close out 2021. 2022 Has a few different plans in mind. No need to pack away your sweaters just yet. Heading into the new year we have a few more rain chances with a drastic drop for the second day of this year. So enjoy the warm temperatures while they last.