Monday, February 14th, 2022

Tonight: Clear skies setting up a chilly, romantic end to the Valentine’s holiday. An almost full moon will set up the candle-lit dinner. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40’s with southerly winds between 10-15 gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Enjoy the sunshine while you can, we have a buy one get one sale on cold fronts heading into the middle of the work week. Elevated fire concerns with strong winds, existing drought and low humidity could cause sparks to propagate flames through the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 70’s with overnight lows falling into the low 50’s. Winds still rather strong from the south between 15-25 gusting to 35 mph.

Future Discussion: Wednesday starts off warm with afternoon highs into the 70’s, that is before a cold front moves in. While rain chances are on the stronger side the accumulations as of this point are about 1/4″ of rain for the big country. Make sure you have the app to have the latest developments.