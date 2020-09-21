Monday Evening Forecast: Fall is Right On Our Doorstep.

Monday September 21st, 2020

Tonight: As we say goodbye to summer and welcome fall, comfortable temperatures will rule the Texas coast as tropical storm beta approaches the coast. Areas of he big country can expect to see some scattered to isolated rain chances. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 60’s. Winds will be light and variable from the east-northeast. Rain chances will be up to 30%

Tomorrow: FALL IS HERE! So is tropical storm beta, this means increased cloud cover with afternoon high’s reaching the mid-upper 70’s. Cloudy conditions will persist throughout, winds will be from the north around 5-10 mph while holding a 20% chance of scattered showers due to TS Beta as it makes its way inland. Overnight low’s will be in the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be on the incline as fall makes an appearance and TS Beta moves out towards the east. Sunshine by the weekend and even a cold front by Sunday. Calmer and seasonal weather is up ahead with a potential to TS Gamma within the next couple of days.