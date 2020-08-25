Monday Evening Forecast: Increasing Cloud Cover Plus Isolated Rain Chances

Monday, August 24th, 2020

Tonight: As Tropical Storm Marco has made made Landfall and bringing rain to the Southeast back here in the big country we can expect a calm and clear night for the big country. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60’s. Winds will be primarily out of the southeast ranging anywhere from 5-10 mph. Open up the windows, and grab a blanket it “chilly” tonight.

Tomorrow: Another sunny day for the big country, enjoy the day as these temperatures are somewhat seasonal. We are through the back-end of summer and can expect the temperatures to start cooling by next month. Expect Cloud cover to increase through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 90’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.

Future Discussion: We’ll be keeping an eye on those rain chances seeing as there is tropical activity in the gulf of mexico and if it keeps its trajectory we could be looking at a few more rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday into the next work week. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on Laura.