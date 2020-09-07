Monday Evening Forecast: Night & Day Difference Between Tuesday & Wednesday.

September 07, 2020

Tonight: Another warm end to a west central Texas day, afternoon highs rose to the mid 90’s. Slightly above normal temperatures. However, Texans won’t have to wait too long for a change in the forecast. Expect clear conditions with overnight lows to drop to the mid 70’s. Winds from the south around 15 mph.

Tuesday: Another above normal day is expected for much of the big country. Enjoy the day as temperatures will get to the mid 90’s and that will be the last we will see of them at least for this week. Southerly winds ranging between 15-20 gusting to 30 mph. Plenty of rainfall is occurring following this cold front. Overnight lows will fall into the Upper 50’s.

Future Discussion: A cold front is expected to arrive to the big country overnight Wednesday morning. Overnight low’s will drop into the 50’s. Rain chances will arrive out ahead of the front. Some computer models show the front stalling out in west Texas meaning cooler temperatures could stick around and so could rain chances. Plan for lower 60’s and lower 50’s as one model continues to push upper 50’s for afternoon high’s and upper 40’s for overnight lows. Either way, bundle up, cold and wet weather are making their way into the big country.