Monday Evening Forecast: Rain Chances Moving in Overnight.

Monday, December 28th 2020

Tonight: Overnight Expect temperatures to warm up instead of decrease thanks to a warm front that’s associated with our next weather maker. Overnight low’s will get to the lower 50’s. Winds will be from the south-southeast around 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Following the warm front we’ll see a warmer day than compared to Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60’s. With a 70% of precipitation mainly through the overnight hours into the morning before returning later in the evening. Overnight lows will reach the lower 40’s. With winds continuing from the south between 15-20mph gusting to 30 mph.

Future Discussion: The cold front is expected overnight into Wednesday morning brining with it pockets of potentially heavy rain including some potential to see some severe weather. Following the cold front temperatures are expect to drop into freezing conditions setting up the possibility to see the transitions from rain to a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday. Some models are hinting a decent amount of snow. We could potentially see a winter storm watch by tomorrow or Wednesday with some areas having to potential to see more snowfall accumulations. Although temperatures are trending colder, there are still some uncertainties for the path of the low pressure. We should have a better picture by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Here’s what we know: plan for cooler weather, models are looking more favorable for winter precipitation in the big country. What we don’t know: Timing of the transition from rain to snow or amounts. Have your vehicle prepared for the wintertime. Keep tires inflated, don’t forget about your furry little friends or sensitive plants. Check on those without power/heat.