Monday evening forecast: Record breaking temperatures expected tomorrow

Monday, November 15th, 2021

Tonight: After a rather warm start to the work week we can expect this temperature trend to continue into Tuesday. Mostly clear conditions expected tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50’s with winds from the south-southwest from 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Record breaking temperatures will be possible tomorrow with a forecast of 85° and a record of 83­° set back in 2013. Hold on to your hats because this forecast will be breezy with winds from the south-southwest ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s which is well above normal for this time.

Future Discussion: Once cold front expected Wednesday preparing a cold night Wednesday and Thursday so remember the 3 P’s. (Pets, Plants, Pipes). Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50’s and warm back up into the low-mid 70’s by the weekend. Another cold front will approach our area Sunday with a chance to see some passing showers. However, timing and amount are still varying across the forecast models at this time but do not point towards drought improvement.