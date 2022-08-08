Monday, August 8th, 2022

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions as scattered showers dissipate, expect overnight lows to drop into the low 80’s with variable southerly winds near 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A humid start to Tuesday with cloud cover building by noon keeping those temperatures isolated into the upper 90’s by the evening hours. Small rain chances throughout the evening with heavy downpours possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70’s with light southerly winds.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are staying below the century mark this week, enjoy them while you can because heading into the weekend rain chances end and triple digits will make a comeback in the forecast.