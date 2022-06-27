Monday, June 27th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight with overnight lows falling into the 70’s with a 20% chance of scattered showers with winds from the northeast between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Tuesday morning brings in more rain chances to the big country with afternoon highs expected much like Monday into the low 90’s with overnight lows into the low 70’s. Winds will shift from the northeast towards the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Sunny and warm with temperatures heating up through the lone star state with triple digits into the holiday weekend. With one more chance at a few showers heading into Saturday, until then, stay hydrated Big Country.