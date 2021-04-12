Monday evening forecast: severe weather continues for the big country and the heartland

Monday April 12th, 2021

Tonight: As the cold front moved down south with cooler wins from the north. We have seen the temperatures drop between 10-15 degrees across the region. Winds will continue from the north around the north-northeast between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. About a 30% chance of showers with the potential to see severe weather.

Tomorrow: Following a Monday of a day, Tuesday has even cooler weather in store. With cloud cover moving into the region with a few isolated rain chances up to 50%. With winds continuing from the northeast between 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: RAIN CHANCE GALORE! Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. with up to 50% chance of isolated showers as temperatures increase into the upper 60’s with a cold front decreasing temperatures falling around 10 degrees.