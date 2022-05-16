Monday, May 16th, 2022

Tonight: Another warm day turning into another warm night but at least we didn’t see triple digits in the key city today! Overnight lows tonight are expected to drop into the low 70’s with partly cloudy skies and east-southeasterly winds ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies expected tomorrow with the stationary front moving northward brining back the triple digits and concerns for critical fire danger and elevated fire concerns. triple digits likely to break another record with a forecast of 102° with overnight lows into the low 70°’s.

Future Discussion: Brutal hot temperatures continue in the forecast with even more broken records in store for the lone star state, luckily there is some relief in terms of a cold front bringing temperatures below normal back by the weekend with a few rain chances by the start of next week.