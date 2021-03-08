Monday Evening Forecast: Warm & Windy Days Ahead With Severe Weather By This Weekend.

Monday March 08th, 2021

Tonight: Good Mild Monday afternoon there big country. Hope you all are enjoying the warm weather conditions across the region. Temperatures maxed out in the lower 70’s. Tonight they will fall to the upper 50’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will remain strong from the south at 15-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph, as an area of high pressure moves out east.

Tomorrow: Another warm and windy day is expected across the area. Perfect time to fly a kite or do some outdoor chores. Afternoon high’s will be in the mid 70’s with winds from the south around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Partly cloudy conditions to continue throughout the night.

Future Discussion: Mario Day is this Wednesday MAR10. Temperatures will climb into the 80’s. Almost summer like with strong winds from the south fueling the potential for rain chances into the weekend. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the cold front arrives. Rain accumulation as of this moment is light around 1/10″-1/4″ of an inch. Temperatures following the front on Saturday will feel cooler while in the seasonal range as compared to Wednesday.