Monday evening forecast: Warmer and more humid weather is on the way before one last chance at rain

Tonight: Another warm humid night is expected across portions of the big country while still holding on to marginal chance for severe weather. Winds will switch out of the south-southeast towards the east-northeast around midnight as the line of showers moves through. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70’s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures spike! Above normal high temperatures with humid conditions so, once again you’ll want to take it easy out there and stay hydrated. Afternoon high temperatures will range in the mid to upper 90’s with overnight lows in the mid 70’s. Stay hydrated friends and use sunscreen.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are on the rise, get used to seeing 90’s and 100+ degree temperatures become more commonplace. Especially, since summer is less than two weeks away. Rain chances hold on through Tuesday morning through the region with cloud cover increasing Wednesday. Thursday and Friday expect winds to increase.