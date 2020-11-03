Monday Evening Forecast: Warmer and Seasonal Weather Is on the Way.

Monday, November 02nd, 2020

Tonight: As we continue to trek through the beginning of this week. Things are starting to cool off with an early sunset thanks to daylight savings time. Here’s a look at what we can expect heading into tonight. Overnight low’s in the mid 40’s a chilly night with southerly winds around 5 mph.

Election Day: As you start off the day weather conditions will be quite chilly so don’t forget to grab that jacket on the way out the door. By mid-day you can toss the jacket as temperatures will rise to the upper 70’s with breezy south-southwesterly winds ranging 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: As we continue to move through the first week of November we can expect the temperatures to rise into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s (almost summer-like). Winds will also begin to pick up becoming gusty by Sunday. Heading into next week we could be looking forward to our next cold snap.