Monday Evening Forecast: Warmer Weather Ahead Alongside a Weekend Cold Front.

Monday November 16th, 2020

Tonight: Expect a similar pattern as an area of high pressure dominates to our east. Returning our southerly flow. Thus, increasing our gulf moisture and bringing dewpoint into the upper 20’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30’s with yet another possible freeze for low lying areas due to the calm winds and clear skies. Winds will be mainly from the south-southeast ranging about 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Almost another day like today, only with calmer winds and slightly cooler temperatures. For those who enjoy a warmer pattern, this is the week for you. Allergies should give you a break tomorrow that is up until Wednesday where we have the winds pick up once again. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 70s as overnight temperatures fall to the mid 40’s.

Future Discussion: The week ahead will be a warm one indeed, meaning that sweaters will seem like a thing of the past. luckily we have a decent cold front expected to drop the temperatures into the weekend. If you have plans for decorating, picking up leaves, mowing the lawn or washing the car the time to do it is tonight because this weekend will have other plans. Temperatures into next week will be a lot cooler at least to start.