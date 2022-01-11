Pleasant warming trend ahead for the middle of January

Today was far from pleasant thanks to the chilly and wet weather we saw across the area throughout at least the first half of the day. However, it’s not all cold as we transition to the middle of January. Most of the area will begin to warm up through Friday, getting us back into the upper 60s and lower 70s yet again before another strong cold front hits the Big Country.

Tonight: Cold and calm as skies return to clear with low temps bottoming out around the low 30s for most.

Wednesday: We’ll be getting a bit warmer than the last few days. High temps will climb back into the 60s by the afternoon with calm winds and clear skies.